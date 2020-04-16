Bowie County confirms 70 COVID-19 cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center has now confirmed a total of 70 positive COVID-19 cases with five related deaths.

Officials released the following coronavirus data as of Thursday, April 16:

Total cases in Bowie County – 70

Ages – Bowie County Cases

0-19 – 0

20-29 – 7

30-39 – 15

40-49 – 17

50-59 – 14

60-69 – 10

70-79 – 8

80+ – 0

Gender – Bowie County Cases

Male – 32

Female – 31

Deaths – 5

This report does not include cases “recovered” or “hospitalized.” That information is not available at this time.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Cass County remains at 8, with three of those recovered.

Positive cases are also reported on the State of Texas Health and Human Services Department website (https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83) but often there is a delay in reporting by the State.

Our local Emergency Operations Center is working with healthcare providers and private testing centers, so often times positive cases are identified locally at the same time that the state is notified. Therefore, positive cases are delayed being posted to the state’s website. For this most up-to-date positive case count, visit http://coronatxk.org.

Inmates at Barry B. Telford Correctional Facility who test positive are NOT included in the Bowie County case numbers. The local Emergency Operations Center is working with the administration of the Telford unit to understand the emergency plans for the facility, but case counts are kept separately.

A Telford unit positive case count can be found here.

The Salvation Army has recently received many requests for food. To answer this call, the Salvation Army is opening a “Neighbor to Neighbor” drive thru donation intake / distribution center.

This center will open this Friday and stay open as long as there is community support and a strong need. The center will be located at the Family Store at 420 Walton Dr. Texarkana, Texas. Please note: The store will NOT be open for business. Those who are in need of food should call (870) 774-2701. Some contact information will be required for participation, and a day/time to pick up food will be assigned.

It is important during this time to remember the need for blood is not diminished. Please continue to donate blood during this crisis, as accidents and emergencies are still happening, and the need for blood is still present. LifeShare Blood Center is relying on donors to visit its network of donor centers across Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas. Each donor center is operating on extended hours due to the COVID-19 crisis. To schedule a donation, call (903) 794-3173.

There are several local resources for those in need of food. A list of those resources can be found here: https://harvestregionalfoodbank.org/food-assistance/

Cass County asks individuals who have tested positive, or their healthcare providers, to report positive cases to the Emergency Management Coordinator at (903) 796-7973.

This outbreak of COVID-19 can be stressful. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, reach out. You can visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html for more information, or call the Disaster Distress at 1-800-985-5990, or text TalkWithUs to 66746.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

