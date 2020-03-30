Bowie County woman dies from coronavirus, 3rd East Texas fatality

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A Texarkana woman has reportedly passed away after medical complications from the coronavirus, according to a report from the Texarkana-Gazette.

In the report, the woman was 70-year-old Brenda Joyce Ciganeiro and the paper cites her husband saying she had been admitted to the hospital three weeks ago with double pneumonia.

Due to social distancing restrictions, the paper reports that Ciganeiro could not have visitors in her final days, including her husband of 37 years.

She would the third East Texas death as a result of the coronavirus with the others being in Smith County and Van Zandt County. All three confirmed victims had suffered from previous medical ailments.

In East Texas, there have been 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of this writing. Here is the most updated count: