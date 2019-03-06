Boy finds razor blade in McDonald’s Happy Meal

This was no happy meal.

A father from Ohio wants to know how a razor wound up in his 4-year-old son’s order at McDonald’s.

“He was super excited he had a new toy, started waving it around, and I realized it was actually a razor knife,” Scot Dymond, the boy’s father, said. “I couldn’t imagine him cutting his arm open or even losing a finger because it’s so sharp.”

Dymond said he didn’t notice what was in the box until they got home. 

When he called the manager, Dymond was offered a free meal, but he said that wasn’t enough. 

McDonald’s corporate apologized and said, “The safety and security of our customers is a top priority.”

Police believe it was a fluke and they’re looking at surveillance video from the restaurant to figure out how it got there.

