Boy starts #ElPasochallenge to help community

EL PASO, Texas (CNN) – A Texas elementary school student is trying to help his community heal after the deadly shooting at a Walmart in El Paso.

Eleven-year-old Ruben Martinez came up with what he’s calling the “hashtag-El-Paso-challenge.”

The idea is that people will complete 22 random acts of kindness, one for each victim of the shooting Sunday.

It started with 20 acts of kindness when he first posted the challenge, but the victim count has since changed.

Ruben’s mom said he came up with the idea himself.

She said Ruben was having trouble dealing with the news, but she explained to him that people could not live in fear and encouraged him to think of something to make his city better.

