BPCC hosting national Cyber Conference

In just a few days, hundreds of people from across the country will be in Bossier City to talk about the serious issue that affects thousands of people everyday cybersecurity.

From July 30 to Aug. 1, Bossier Parish Community College will host a national cyber conference on its campus. Each year the conference is held at different community colleges across the United States, and in 2019 BPCC was selected as host.

Governor John Bel Edwards and Marci McCarthy, the CEO and President of T.E.N. will be the keynote speakers at the conference.

There will be workshops focused on cybersecurity development and skills, and also a job fair for attendees as well. Those registered for the event can submit their resume that will go out to all of the businesses that will be at the job fair.

Two events offered in conjunction with 3CS cater to girls: IBM CyberDay4Girls and Girl Scout Cyber Badge. These engaging events are a gateway for girls to break gender stereotypes in the cybersecurity profession and introduce females at an early age to a variety of STEM careers.

Outside of the conference, BPCC has worked with local businesses to help host fun events for attendees. On Monday, July 29, there is a free event sponsored by IBM called CyberDay4Girls.

The event will also take place on from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with lunch included. It’s designed for 7th and 8th-grade girls and will help them learn more about cybersecurity. The event is free and girls interested can register HERE.

On July 30th active girl scouts can also come out from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to learn about cybersecurity. Lunch is included and attendees will be able to earn their cyber badge at this event.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.