BPSB District 5 seat temporary appointment applications due Monday

BOSSIER PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) The Bossier Parish School Board will accept applications to temporarily fill its District 5 seat until 4 p.m. Monday, after the August 8, 2019, resignation of Mike Mosura.

The appointment will last only eight to nine months, as a special election will be held for the position in April 2020, with a May 2020 runoff, if necessary, because there is more than a year remaining in the term, which began in January of this year.

Qualifications for the appointed position are the same as for the elected position:

• Read and write the English language;

• Be at least eighteen (18) years old;

• Have resided in the state for the preceding two (2) years; and

• Have resided in the district for at least one (1) year.

Applicants can submit their resumes to the Bossier Parish School Board, P.O. Box 2000, Benton, LA 71006-2000.

The School Board will call a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City, to interview potential candidates and appoint the temporary replacement.

