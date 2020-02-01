BPSO assist Bossier Police and family in search for missing man

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol unit launched a boat Saturday morning, while a drone operator used her “eyes in the sky” to search Red Chute Bayou for missing Bossier City man, Garrett Wilson.

BPSO Lt. Billy Jones and Deuty Reigan Malmay launched a jon boat into Red Chute Bayou at the Sligo Road bridge and traveled south down the bayou to the Caplis-Sligo Road Bridge.

They conducted a thorough visual search of the water and the banks of the bayou. Meanwhile, BPSO Detective Kelly Downey launched a drone over the same area to conduct a visual search from above.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting Bossier City Police in their investigation of Wilson’s disappearance.

When Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington learned the family would be searching in the area today, he offered assistance with the Marine Patrol boat and drone.

“One of the things that Sheriff Whittington has been able to do over the years is acquire the resources and technology that makes it much more efficient to cover a lot of ground,” said Chief Deputy Duane Huddleston, Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson, 48, has been missing since Sunday, and his family has been searching the south Bossier area off of Sligo Road after they found his cellphone on the side of the Flat River bridge on Sligo Road.

Some of Wilson’s family members met with Sheriff’s deputies and detectives, as well as Bossier City Police detectives, at Neighbor’s Exxon on Highway 157 and Sligo Road Saturday morning to discuss the search plans.

“That’s what we are here for, to help the family, to help the (Bossier City) Police Department, and to provide resources to help them search as efficiently as we can,” Whittington said.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.