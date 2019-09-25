BPSO seeking video, witnesses in possible child abduction attempt in subdivision

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Sheriff’s detectives are asking the public’s help after a young girl told her mother that a man tried to get her to get in his vehicle last weekend.

Deputies say the alleged incident happened between 5 and 6 p.m. Sunday in the Dublin Way area in the Legacy subdivision, and they are looking for any type of surveillance video residents in that area may have.

The child reported a man in a vehicle stopped and asked if she remembered him, saying that her mom told him he was picking her up and to get into his vehicle.

But she said she didn’t know the man, so she took off running.

The girl told BPSO patrol deputies the suspicious person was a white man, possibly in his 30’s, with light-brown hair and a thin beard with no mustache. She added the man may have been wearing an orange reflective vest and that he was driving a dark-colored, four-door car.

“We certainly understand how a situation like this is quite frightening to parents and children,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said.

“Our detectives are aggressively investigating this matter and conducting interviews, and the public’s help with any surveillance video from the area would be helpful.”

In the meantime, patrol deputies are providing additional extra patrols in the neighborhood.

If anyone has any surveillance video footage from the area or if any witnesses have additional information about the reported incident, they are asked to please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

