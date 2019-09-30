Break in main water line leads to boil advisory in East Texas

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents in certain parts of East Texas are being advised to boil their water due to a break in the main water line.

Due to a water main line break Monday afternoon, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Eastern Cass Water Supply Corporation to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

Water customers affected by this break are County Road 4677 and County Road 4683.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Mitchell McCasland at (903)796-2393. If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, they may call (512)239-4691.