Breaking: Bowie County Sheriff’s deputies investigate homicide

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the Liberty-Eylau area.

BCSO says they responded to multiple shots being fired at Riverbend Apartments off of FM 2516 shortly after 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers reported 18-year-old, Amilleon Jackson, of Texarkana, deceased at the scene.

According to law enforcement officials, the 15-year-old suspect, Antonio Ramon Grigsby, of Texarkana is still on the run.

BCSO says they are not sure what lead to the altercation. No other injuries have been reported.

The shooting is still under investigation.

