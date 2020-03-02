Breaking: CPSO investigating a deceased person found in south Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene where a deceased person was found this afternoon.

According to a CPSO spokesperson, just after 2 p.m. today, deputies responded to a call in the 6800 block of Williams Road in south Caddo Parish. Investigators are at the scene trying to discern whether foul play was involved.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew on the scene and will bring details as they become available.

