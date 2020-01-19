BREAKING NEWS: Police at scene of shooting in Queensborough neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a shooting in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2800 block of Milton Street just after 6 p.m. today. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police say one person has been detained, and they believe the victim may also have been armed.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.

