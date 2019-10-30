Breaking: Shreveport police, K9s engaged in manhunt for armed bank robber

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police and K-9 officers are engaged in a manhunt for an armed suspect who robbed a local credit union this morning.

The suspect walked into the Red River Federal Credit union at 1010 Jacobs Street around 9 a.m. this morning, pointed a handgun and demanded money

After being given an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled.

Police say the suspect was an African-American dressed in black pants, a black long-sleeved shirt and was wearing a ski mask.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they unfold in this breaking story.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.