Breakthrough surgery combats gum disease, diabetes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dr. Jack O’Neil joined us this morning to tell us about a new breakthrough surgery that combats both gum disease and diabetes.

Dr. O’Neil explains to us what “the neglected epidemic” gum disease is and how people can get it.

“Commonly known as “The Neglected Epidemic”, Gum Disease has been affecting people since the beginning of time. Gum disease affects approximately 85% of US adults in some form or another, however most symptoms are ignored by patients or undiagnosed until the patient is in jeopardy of losing their teeth,” said O’Neil.

According to the CDC, “Diabetes is associated with gum disease, and gum disease can lead to tooth loss and make blood sugar rise, making diabetes harder to control. Gum disease itself can even increase the risk of type 2 diabetes…Treating gum disease in people with type 2 diabetes can lower blood sugar over time”.

