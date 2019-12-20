Breast surgery leaves teen with brain damage

DENVER, Colo. (CNN) – In August, a Colorado 18-year-old underwent breast enhancement surgery.

It’s considered low risk–and a procedure experienced by 300-thousand women every year.

But Emmalyn Nguyen’s breast enhancement surgery went tragically wrong.

She’s now confined to a nursing home — an MRI shows Emmalyn has permanent brain damage.

Emmalyn’s parents have filed a lawsuit in Arapahoe County Court.

They accuse the doctor Geoffrey Kim and nurse anesthetist Rex Meeker of gross negligence.

According to the parents’ attorney, Emmalyn went into cardiac arrest and quit breathing before the procedure even began.

The lawsuit claims she was left unmonitored for 15 minutes, and that the center didn’t call 9-1-1 for over five hours.

“Her body is still there but she’s not there. so we feel like we lost a daughter,” said Emmalyn’s mother.

An attorney for nurse Rex Meeker said quote “Mr. Meeker’s care was reasonable and within the standard of care.”

Meeker and Doctor Kim — whose attorney said he was not at liberty to comment — are both still practicing.

