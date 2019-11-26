Brief evacuation at Capitol over small plane

FILE – The White House in Washington, in this Tuesday, Nov. 18,2008 file photo. The Secret Service confirmed Tuesday Nov. 15, 2011 a bullet hit an exterior window of the White House and was stopped by ballistic glass. An additional round of ammunition was also found on the exterior of the White House. The bullets were found Tuesday. The discovery follows reports of gunfire near the White House on Friday. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated Tuesday amid concerns about a small aircraft in the area. Officials say the plane violated airspace rules in the restricted area.

The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about half an hour.

The U.S. Secret Service said personnel at the White House were told to remain in place. That precaution was later lifted as well.

Capitol Police sent a notification of a potential threat shortly after 8:30 a.m., and the evacuations were ordered. People were allowed back in after about 30 minutes.