Briefings set as TS Barry bears down on Louisiana coast

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will host a Unified Command Group (UCG) meeting Friday morning to discuss the latest on Tropical Storm Barry and the state’s ongoing emergency preparedness efforts before offering a briefing for the public.

That briefing is expected to take place around 12:30 p.m. and will be available streaming live here.

The UCG is the strategic decision-making body for emergency and disaster response in the state with the governor serving as the unified commander. It was created by the Louisiana Homeland Security and Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act (Louisiana Disaster Act).

As of 10 a.m. Friday, TS Barry had increased wind speeds up to 65 miles per hour. Infrared satellite also shows thunderstorms developing rapidly on the south side of the storm. It is again expected to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane in south-central Louisiana Saturday morning.

Tracking the Tropics: Click here for the latest on the track of TS Barry

According to Gov. Edwards schedule for the day, he will meet with parish presidents and local officials from the Capital Area in the afternoon and provide an update on the ongoing operations throughout the region.

The governor’s office will continue to provide updates as information becomes available and they say additional UCG meetings will be scheduled as necessary.

Tropical Storm Barry’s wind and rain began hitting parts of Louisiana early Friday as New Orleans and coastal communities braced for a drenching from what’s expected to be the first hurricane of the season.

A hurricane warning was in effect along the Louisiana coast, with forecasters predicting landfall as a hurricane by early Saturday.

The storm’s rains are expected to pose a severe test of New Orleans’ improved post-Katrina flood defenses. Barry is forecast to bring more than a foot and a half (0.5 meters) of rain to parts of the state as it moves slowly inland.

“There are three ways that Louisiana can flood: storm surge, high rivers and rain,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “We’re going to have all three.”

While Edwards said Friday morning he doesn’t expect any of the levees on the Mississippi to be topped, state and local emergency officials are taking the threat very seriously.

“We don’t expect the Mississippi River levees to be overtopped anywhere. But this is going to be a very, very significant rain event across most of Louisiana and the rain bands that are going to come in off the Gulf of Mexico are going to be wide. And so this is going to impact just a huge swath of our state. We’re taking it extremely seriously.”

MORE: New Orleans area braces for first hurricane of the season

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.