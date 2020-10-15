Bright lights could return to Texas Street Bridge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Next summer, bright lights could return to the Texas Street Bridge.

The Shreveport City Council unanimously gives the okay to enter a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Red River Waterway District. This allows them to install decorative lights on the bridge.

More than $2.2 million dollars has been secured for the purchase, installation and maintenance of the lights.

Shelly Ragle, SPAR Director made a presentation to the Shreveport City Council during their meeting on Tuesday.

The lights on the bridge came down in 2018 for a rehab project. Prior to that, Ragle shared the lights were up for more than 20 years.

She anticipates the city will be able to earn income from the light project by allowing groups to pay to light the bridge in various colors. An app will also be created to allow people to take over control of the bridge colors for ten minutes.

Bossier City voted no to the partnership, but Ragle told the council, the Waterway Commission is still working to make the plan work.

July 1st, is the goal to have the lights back on. It will take at least four months to get the special lights once they’re ordered.