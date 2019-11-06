Broadmoor Middle cleared in search for hazards, classes resume Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Broadmoor Middle Lab will reopen Thursday after an extensive check of the building for what made several students and staff feel ill Tuesday found no ongoing evidence of health or safety risks, according to school officials.

More than a dozen students and staff complained of nausea and headaches Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of the school and its closure Wednesday while Centerpoint Energy, a hazmat team, and the Shreveport Fire Department conducted a thorough check of the building, checking for carbon monoxide and other hazardous chemicals.

“In an effort to ensure Broadmoor Middle Lab’s facilities and equipment are safe for regular operation, Caddo Parish Public Schools has spent the last 24 hours working in collaboration with safety officials and experts to conduct extensive and ongoing assessments of the infrastructure and major operating systems. Multiple inspections have concluded there is no danger to staff and students,” said a statement released by the school district Wednesday afternoon.

“The district and school family truly appreciates our community’s patience and cooperation and we look forward to seeing our students and staff tomorrow.”

All those who complained of symptoms Tuesday were checked out at the scene. Of those, 11 went to the hospital to be checked out further. There have been no reports of any ongoing illness.

