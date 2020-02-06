“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” returns to KTAL NBC 6

(NBC) “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” returns tonight for a seventh season.

Last year’s season began with a bold plan that turned into a bust when Captain Holt’s nemesis pulled off a double-double cross.

That left the precinct’s beloved leader, defeated, deflated and demoted to traffic cop.

In Season Seven, we see how the dominoes fall as a result of that shakeup. Holt gets a new partner, Lieutenant Jeffords steps in to fill the void at the top, and after a year of marriage, Jake and Amy start thinking about the future.

More: http://bit.ly/2CfsXBo

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.