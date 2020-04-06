Brookshire Grocery Co, offering daily discount to critical, emergency service providers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Grocery Co. is offering a 5 percent daily discount on store brand products for critical and emergency service providers.

The discount goes into effect Friday and extends through May 5 in all four banners it operates – Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s.

This discount is available for all emergency first responders (EMS, fire department and law enforcement officers), hospital personnel, and active-duty military (including National Guard and Military Reserve).

“We believe it is important to show appreciation to those who are serving on the front lines caring for our neighbors,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “These providers are the pride of our communities and we want to offer this as a symbol of our gratitude for their service during this time.”

“Supporting first responders and military heroes is a pillar of our Giving Back program and this discount is an extension of our commitment to honoring them for their incredible service,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. “BGC is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve. We are forever grateful for these heroes for their dedication and service during these unprecedented times.”

To receive the discount at checkout, critical and emergency service providers must present active first responder, hospital or military identification or name badge.

The store brand discount applies to Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and Spring Market branded products, along with Goldenbrook, Pure Harmony, Top Care, Simply Done, Paws, Tippy Toes, Full Circle, CharKing, Wide Awake Coffee Co., Over the Top, That’s Smart and Culinary Tours. Some exclusions apply and may not be combined with other discount offers.

Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs more than 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.