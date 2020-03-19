Brookshire’s holding job fair to fill retail positions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brookeshire’s is holding two different job fairs to fill part-time and full-time positions for people impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The job fairs are set for March 19-20 and March 23-27 at 388 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport each day from 9 a.m. to 12 pm. And 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“As we work to continue to support our communities impacted by recent circumstances, we are looking for part-time and full-time employee-partners to help us serve. We recognize that people have already begun to be affected by COVID-19 and we hope to do as much as we can to help them find employment during their time of need,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Our company is very proud to employ many caring and selfless individuals who are passionate about serving others and have demonstrated that during this unprecedented time. We want to thank all of our incredible employee-partners for everything they are doing and looking forward to welcoming some new partners to our team.”

On Wednesday, it was announced that senior citizens will get a five percent discount when they shop at Brookshire’s or Super 1 Foods.

The discount will continue through May 5, 2020.

The discount is available to guests age 60 or older with valid ID.

