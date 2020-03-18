Brookshire’s offering seniors 5% discount

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Senior citizens will now get a five percent discount when they shop at Brookshire’s or Super 1 Foods.

The discount will continue through May 5, 2020.

The discount is available to guests age 60 or older with valid ID.

Brookshire’s is also encouraging that the first hour of operations is reserved as a dedicated time for senior citizens. The company is asking for the community’s help in honoring this practice and in moving any senior guests to the front of the check-out line throughout the day.

“Since 1928, courteous and compassionate service has remained at the core of who we are and what we stand for,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We believe it is incredibly important for all of us to be kind to those around us. During these times of concern about COVID-19, we are asking you to join in our efforts to take care of our senior neighbors and others who are most vulnerable. We are eternally grateful for our guests for their support and patience, and to our employees for their incredible service, during these unprecedented times.”

Brookshire’s has also waived fees for all guests on Curbside orders, where available, through May 5, 2020.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.