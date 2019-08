Buffalo Wild Wings joins chicken sandwich war

Just when you thought the chicken sandwich wars were over, another restaurant chain throws itself into the ring.

Buffalo Wild Wings is adding not one but two chicken sandwiches to its line up–A southern chicken sandwich and a Nashville hot chicken sandwich.

The new menu items are made with hand-breaded chicken battered in Lagunitas IPA beer and served on a challah bun.

The southern sandwich features swiss cheese and bacon aioli, while the Nashville one cranks up the heat with hot sauce and chili peppers.

These fried foods are hitting menus just in time for football season.

