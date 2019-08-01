Burger King’s impossible whopper going national

(CNN) – Burger King is hoping to be king of the plant-based food craze.

The fast-food chain tested out a meatless “impossible” whopper in a few markets.

It went so well the burger will be available at every burger king location in the US starting next week.

They haven’t decided yet whether to make it a permanent part of the menu.

But beginning august 8th, you can test it out for a limited time to see if you like it.

It’s priced at 5-59… one dollar more than the regular whopper.

