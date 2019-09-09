Burn ban issued for another East Texas county

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Another county has been placed under a burn ban due to dry conditions in East Texas.

Monday morning Judge Becky Williams issued a burn ban effective immediately for Cass County.

No outdoor burning will be allowed until further notice:

BE IT ORDERED that the following emergency regulations are hereby established for all unincorporated areas of Cass County, Texas with this Order being in effect for a period not to exceed 90 days.

A person commits an offense if he or she burns a combustible material outside of an enclosure, which serves to contain all flames and sparks.

In accordance with Local Government Code Section 352.081, a violation of this Order is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.

Last week burn bans were issued in Harrison and Marion Counties.

