Burn ban issued for Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sevier County Court has issued a burn ban effective from September 17 until the order is lifted.

No outdoor burning shall be permitted in the absence of a written permit from the Sevier County Office of Emergency Management.

A long duration of dry weather has created hazardous, dry conditions throughout Sevier County.

The order will be enforced by the Sevier County Sheriff’s department, the Chief Fire official, and the Director of the Office of Emergency Management for Sevier County.

Outdoor burning may be permitted under special circumstances when the court is assured that all necessary and proper precautions are being taken to ensure that burning poses no hazard to life and property.

