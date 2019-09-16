Burn bans issued for NW Louisiana, East Texas, SW Arkansas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The list of parishes and counties that are being placed under a burn ban continues to grow.

On Monday the police jury issued a burn ban for all of Webster Parish.

Last week a burn ban was issued for Caddo Parish Fire District 6 and the southern part of Caddo Parish, including all of Caddo Parish Fire District 4.

Burn bans are also in effect for Bowie, Cass, Harrison and Marion Counties in East Texas.

Columbia and Miller Counties have been placed under burn bans in southwest Arkansas.

No outdoor burning is allowed at this time in these areas. Anyone who violates the burn ban could be fined up to $500.

