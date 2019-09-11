Burn bans issued for NW Louisiana, East Texas, SW Arkansas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The list of parishes and counties that are being placed under a burn ban continues to grow.

On Wednesday a burn was issued for Caddo Parish Fire District 6.

Burn bans are also in effect for Bowie, Cass, Harrison and Marion Counties in East Texas.

Earlier this week Columbia and Miller Counties were placed under burn bans in southwest Arkansas.

No outdoor burning is allowed at this time in these areas. Anyone who violates the burn ban could be fined up to $500.

Click here for more on the burn bans in the ArkLaTex.

