Burned body named by Caddo coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A burned body found in South-central Shreveport Tuesday, October 8 has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

The decedent, whose remains were found in a deep drainage ditch in the 600 block of Browning Street at Wallace Avenue in the Cedar Grove neighborhood, was determined to be Kenneth Taylor, 23, of Shreveport.

He was found just after 5 p.m.

The identification was positive through fingerprint comparison.

The decedent was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where an autopsy will be performed.

The death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, to which further media queries should be directed.

