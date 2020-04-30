Businesses taking the first step to reopen Friday in Marshall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Earlier this week, the city of Marshall furloughed sixteen employees because April’s sales tax revenue is down 10% and HOT Funds are down 50%. Beginning at midnight, Texas’ stay at home order will expire. Governor Greg Abbott is allowing businesses to return as long as they remain at 25% capacity. “We are super excited that things are beginning to at least take on the phase of normalcy,” said Blue Frog Restaurant Owner Shawne Somerford.

Somerford’s restaurant is also a catering business. When COVID-19 arrived, she saw a seventy-five percent decrease in business. On Friday, she will open her doors again. The dine-in experience will look a lot different. “We will offer an outdoor only pre ordered and prepaid dinner. There will no table service,” said Somerford.

According to the Marshall Chamber of Commerce, other local businesses in town are opting to stay with drive-thru and curbside services for now.”They are cautiously optimistic. They want to do this in a responsible way and I think that is key,” said Marshall Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stacia Runnels.

As everyone continues to adapt to this new normal, Runnels believes the community will continue to support local businesses even more. ” I do think people want to support local versus shopping online. We have had an overwhelming sense of support in this community,” said Runnels.

