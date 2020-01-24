Buy a hamburger plate, support injured police officer

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can show your support for a local police officer who was seriously injured earlier this month by purchasing a hamburger plate.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will hold a Hamburger Lunch Fundraiser for Benton Police Officer LaRandle Taylor.

Officer Taylor was on duty shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 when he suffered life-threatening injuries during the severe storms that ripped through the Benton area.

Taylor was attempting to keep vehicles from hitting downed utility lines on LA Hwy 3 just north of Burt Blvd.

An inattentive driver failed to slow down and the vehicle hit the downed utility line causing the utility line to strike Taylor and his police unit. As a result, Taylor was electrocuted and sustained other serious injuries.

Taylor serves as a part-time police officer with the Benton Police Department and is not eligible to receive sick pay and he does not have insurance to help cover his medical expenses.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said, “This fundraiser is a great opportunity for everyone to rally together and help a member of our community who helps to serve and protect.”

The fundraiser will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 in the westside parking lot at the Bossier Parish Courthouse.

The hamburger lunch includes chips, drink, and a cookie. The cost for the lunch is $10 with all of the money going to Taylor and his family to help them cover the cost of his bills and living expenses while being off of work.

An account at the First National Bank of Benton has also been set up for Taylor to receive additional donations.

