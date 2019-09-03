CA boat fire: more bodies pulled from water

(CNN) – A recovery mission continues for victims of a tragic boat fire off the coast of southern California.

At least 20 bodies have been recovered so far from the water.

The blaze broke out on the conception, a 75-foot commercial diving boat, early Monday.

There were a total of 39 people on board — 33 passengers and six crew members.

Some members of the crew were able to jump off the boat.

No word on what caused the fire, but authorities say –so far– there’s no sign of foul play.

The US coast guard says the vessel was in compliance with regulations.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.