CA: Lebron James sends taco truck for firefighters

(CNN) – An NBA star player is making sure the men and women fighting the wildfires in California are taken care of.

The Los Angeles mayor says Lebron James sent a taco truck for Los angeles firefighters and first responders.

Crews are battling the Getty fire in west LA.

James was one of thousands who were forced to evacuate because of the flames.

Officials say the Getty fire was sparked when high winds carried a tree into a power line.

The power lines themselves continued to deliver electricity, but the sparks set off a fire that spread quickly.

