CA: Wildfire forces evacuations in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) – The Kincade Fire is causing havoc in California.

Evacuation orders are in order in Sonoma county affecting nearly 600 households.

People in the river rock casino have also been advised to leave the area.

The Sonoma county sheriff’s department call this a “fast-moving fire” that has already scorched at least 10,000-acres as of Thursday morning.

Red flag warnings are in effect for more than 25-million people and wind gusts could hit up to 65 miles per hour this week.

Pacific gas and electric is cutting power to roughly 180-thousand customers as a preventative measure.

