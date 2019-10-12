Caddo canvassers spend election day encouraging citizens to visit polls

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People in Shreveport made a last-minute push to encourage people to get out and vote Saturday.

Throughout the day, Caddo Parish voters visited polling sites to cast their ballots for governor, state representatives, senators and Caddo Commissioners.

While some people are canvassed neighborhoods and drove people to the polls, others lined the streets with signs reminding people today was their last chance to let their voices be heard.

Carl Easter who was holding up a sign on Pierre Avenue said, “We’re reminding everyone to come through, go vote.”



“Everybody has something to say. Has an opinion, but it doesn’t count until you push that button that says cast that vote,” said Nicole Nelson, who was at Galilee Baptist Church to cast her vote.



“It’s important because it reflects the community and stuff. What goes on in the community,” said Harvey Pineset, a canvasser.

You still have time to let your voice be heard. The polls close at 8:00 pm. Voters are asked to bring a photo I-D, but you can still vote without one if you fill out an affidavit.









