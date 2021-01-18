Caddo Commission considers minimum wage resolution

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Commissioner is demanding increased wages for Louisiana workers.

Right now the federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. Commissioner Ken Epperson is requesting the Louisiana Legislature increase the minimum wage to $11 dollars an hour.

According to the resolution, 29 states already have adopted laws increasing the minimum wage beyond the federal standard.

“How in the world can anyone take care of themselves on $7.25 an hour? That is actually almost having someone out for a slave.”



The resolution is on Tuesday’s meeting agenda. Epperson admits, even if approved by the commission it will be challenging to get anything passed in the Louisiana Legislature.