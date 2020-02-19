Caddo Commission could restart hiring process for clerk

The Caddo Parish Commission could restart the search for a new clerk.

In December, Jeff Everson was selected for the clerk position, but due to a potential conflict of interest he hasn’t been given a start date.

It was on Tuesday’s agenda to discuss a starting salary for Everson, but a recent opinion from the state ethics board put that on hold.

Everson initially requested an opinion from the ethics board before the commission submitted a similar request. It was determined there was a conflict of interest with him being the commission clerk, because his wife works for Robinson’s Rescue, a non profit that receives funding from the parish.

During Tuesday’s, meeting several commissioners recommended the deputy clerk should get the job since she’s been fulfilling the duties of the position for more than two months.

Everson says, “It was a surprising change in the way the discussion went. I certainly think that the deputy clerk is doing a great job as well, but the conversation seemed to shift from moving forward with the appointment that’s already been made to like some statement of qualifications of the deputy clerk.”

Thursday, commissioners will decide if they want to move forward with a new search and start with internal candidates.

Lyndon B. Johnson says, “We had a conflict of interest that the ethics board confirmed my belief and so I figured that we stop the process of that one because there was a conflict and then maybe look at what our deputy clerk has been doing because she’s been doing an excellent job.”

Everson says under the advice of the ethics board he has filled out paperwork regarding community property with his wife. Commissioner John Atkins pointed out commissioners should wait for that process to be completed before making a decision.



