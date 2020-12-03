Caddo Commission rejects ordinance for emergency COVID assistance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commissioners didn’t approve an ordinance to provide money to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ordinance was introduced in November by Caddo Parish Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts. It would have given $500 to 500 eligible families.

The resolution failed after commissioners didn’t agree on what third-party agencies would administer the $250,000 to citizens affected by COVID-19. It was a 6 to 4 vote and 7 votes were needed for it to pass.

The Caddo Parish Commission appropriated $350,000 for emergency aid in its 2020 budget.

After Thursday’s vote, Commissioner Gage-Watts told KTAL/KMSS she is going to continue pushing for assistance for Caddo residents.