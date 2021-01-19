Caddo Commission resolution condemning U.S. Capitol attack fails

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Although pro-democracy and human rights activists around the globe were stunned to see a mob storm the Capitol, they say they were heartened and inspired because the system ultimately prevailed. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resolution condemning the attack at the U.S. Captiol fails to get enough support from Caddo Parish commissioners.

Commissioner Ken Epperson authored the legislation, but Commissioner Todd Hopkins wanted to change the wording of the following sections of the resolution.

“WHEREAS, unsubstantiated allegations that the 2020 election was not free and fair were spread and amplified by political groups and politicians; and WHEREAS, these unsubstantiated allegations inspired a group of violent protestors to attack the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, during the certification of the Presidential election.”

Both versions of the resolution failed to get enough votes. Epperson says watching the January 6th events unfold on television made him want the commission to take a stand.