Caddo Commission resolution condemning U.S. Capitol attack fails

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resolution condemning the attack at the U.S. Captiol fails to get enough support from Caddo Parish commissioners.
Commissioner Ken Epperson authored the legislation, but Commissioner Todd Hopkins wanted to change the wording of the following sections of the resolution.
“WHEREAS, unsubstantiated allegations that the 2020 election was not free and fair were spread and amplified by political groups and politicians; and WHEREAS, these unsubstantiated allegations inspired a group of violent protestors to attack the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, during the certification of the Presidential election.”
Both versions of the resolution failed to get enough votes. Epperson says watching the January 6th events unfold on television made him want the commission to take a stand.