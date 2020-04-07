Caddo Commission will vote to allocate funding for COVID-19 testing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission will vote on providing funding for COVID-19 testing.

Legislation is set to be voted on Thursday. It would allocate up to $300,000 to form a partnership with LSU Health Science Center to provide testing in medically underserved areas throughout the parish.

Commissioner Steven Jackson, who is presenting the legislation said, “This is particularly for individuals who are medically underserved or have access barriers. We want to go off data with the Health Unit to see where there is significant community spread and be aggressive with testing.”

LSU Health Science Center has a new Emerging Viral Health Clinic that produces COVID-19 test results in 24 hours. These tests would be made available to individuals in communities that are deemed the most in need.