Caddo Commissioners approve mask ordinance

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Commissioners have approved a mask ordinance with a 7-5 vote.

The ordinance covers residents that live in unincorporated parts of Caddo Parish and applies to commercial buildings and businesses, governmental facilities, places of worship and all other public spaces where individuals cannot or it is impractical to maintain six feet of physical distance.

The mandate will take effect at 5:00 pm on Friday and last for 30 days.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will be responsible for enforcing the ordinance.

Business will be asked to post official signage regarding the mask requirement. Residents not in compliance may be asked to leave the premises by businesses.

Penalties for failing to comply with the ordinance include warnings, and fines up to $500 per offense.

The ordinance requires the following:

Businesses and Establishments – Facial Coverings Required



Facial coverings shall be worn by all persons, other than those specifically exempted herein, while obtaining any good or service or otherwise visiting or working in any business or establishment, including entering, exiting, and otherwise moving around within the establishment. Businesses or establishments of any type, including but not limited to, those permitted to operate under Executive Order of the Governor are subject to this provision. Such businesses and establishments include, but are not limited to, restaurants, retail establishments, hotels, grocery stores, gyms, pharmacies, indoor recreational facilities and vehicles for hire.

Governmental Facilities – Facial Coverings Required



All persons accessing governmental buildings under the jurisdiction of the Parish of Caddo or administered by the Parish of Caddo for the purposes of conducting public business, visitation, contracting and maintenance, delivery, or any other activity requiring a presence in a governmental building under the jurisdiction of the Parish of Caddo or administered by the Parish of Caddo shall wear facial coverings as defined by the CDC at all times while present in the building unless otherwise exempted below. For purposes of this section, governmental buildings shall mean any Caddo Parish owned and operated buildings including, but not limited to, office buildings, parish facilities, and court or justice facilities.

“We have a duty to make the best decisions for everyone! Health officials said in order to maintain the progress we’ve made it’s up to all employers and employees to embrace their roles in this crisis. Businesses are now the new frontline workers. We are still in a pandemic! Nothing has changed. No cure. No vaccine. And many people are wearing NO mask! We’re responding to a public health crisis and nothing is as usual. It’s up to us to protect us from going back to phase 1” said District 7 Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts.

