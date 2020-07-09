Caddo Commissioners met to discuss possible mandatory mask mandate

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS)- Wednesday afternoon, Caddo Commissioners met virtually to talk putting in place a mandatory mask mandate. In Shreveport, the mandatory wearing of masks in the public went in effect this evening. If the commissioners pass this mandate, everyone who lives in unincorporated parts of Caddo Parish will have to wear a mask. For cities like Blanchard and Vivian, the mandate would not affect them.

“We are obligated to protect the at-risk population, the elderly, and the disable citizens of the parish,” said Commissioner Stormy Gage Watts.

“Business owners should not be told how to run their businesses. They should have the chance to make the decision about their business for themselves and their families,” said Commissioner Jim Taliaferro.

If the mandate passes Thursday, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will be in charge to enforce it. However, Sheriff Steve Prator says crime-fighting will remain their top priority. “We would respond to any calls. I just ask everyone to wear their masks will being out in the public,” said Prator.

For a first violation, businesses would receive a warning. If businesses violated the mandate numerous times, they could receive a fine up to $500. “Sometimes, business owners are not always there all the time. The owners are going to be the ones penalized,” said Commissioner Todd Hopkins.

For a look at the newly revised mask resolution, click here.

In addition, the commission will vote on implementing a COVID-19 threat level. To read more information on this resolution, click here.