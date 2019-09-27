Caddo Commissioner’s wire fraud/money laundering trial continued until 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The wire fraud and money laundering trial of Caddo Parish Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne, set to begin Monday in federal court, has been postponed until Feb. 3, 2020.

The trial of Cawthorne’s co-defendant, Belena Turner, his sister, also has been reset for Feb. 3.

Randsdell Keene, Cawthorne’s defense attorney, has been diagnosed with viral pneumonia and is contagious, according to a letter from Dr. Jennifer Kelly, which is attached to the Motion to Continue filed into the record today.

Cawthorne, who represents District 6 on the Caddo Commission, and his sister, Belinda Turner, is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a children’s summer food program.

In October, Cawthorne is on the ballot for re-election. He is being challenged by Steffon Jones.

