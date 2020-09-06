Caddo Coroner identifies 5-year-old drowned at west Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A child who drowned at a west Shreveport home late Saturday been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Kayson Bradford, 5, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:44 p.m., around a half-hour after he was taken there from a family home in the 2900 block of Independence Avenue in the Country Club Hills neighborhood.

An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner.

The drowning remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

