Caddo Coroner identifies woman killed in house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (News Release) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has named a woman who was killed in a house fire Monday.

Florastine Lee, 78, died as a result of the conflagration of her residence in the 3700 block of Elmer Lane, in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood. The fire occurred just before 3 p.m. Lee was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she died at 3:41 p.m.

An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner.

The incident remains under investigation by the Shreveport police and fire departments. Interested media should contact those agencies.

