Caddo Coroner identifies woman who died after being found burned in duck pond

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died two days after being found with third-degree burns in the Old River “Duck Pond” Thursday.

Tracy Seward, 52, of Shreveport, was found in the body of water, a cut-off portion of the old course of the Red River in the 1000 block of East Kings Highway, just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she died Saturday afternoon.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the Shreveport Police Department is investigating the death.

