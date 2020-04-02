Caddo DA discusses disturbing domestic violence numbers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish District Attorney says there’s been a disturbing trend recently.

DA James Stewart says domestic violence cases have gone up significantly due to Governor John Bel Edward’s stay at home order.

“There’s not a playbook for this. We are taking this one minute at a time.”

Right now the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office has people on call 24 hours a day.

“We want to make sure victims know that we’re not shutdown. Law enforcement is not shutdown. They can still reach out when they need help. We just don’t like the trend”

An alarming trend when it comes to domestic violence cases, which DA Stewart says has been on the rise since March 23rd.

Stewart says there is a direct correlation between the coronavirus precautions and the uptick in family violence.

According to Stewart more than 40 percent of new cases in the jail are domestic violence related.

“Tempers flair. People are around each other a lot more. You have the economic factor. People being without jobs. So there’s a lot of issues and taking it out on their spouses and loved one and we really don’t need that right now.”

If help is needed the DA’s office is still providing resources for victims in need of a protective order or social services. Staff will be rotating in the office.

“We haven’t gone away. We’re going to do everything we can to keep the system going until this is over.”

Shreveport police will also issue a misdemeanor summons to anyone not in compliance with the governor’s orders. DA Stewart says he will personally review all of those cases.