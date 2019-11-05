Caddo, DeSoto Parish Schools earn spots on state honor roll

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Several schools in Caddo and DeSoto Parishes are being recognized for having excellent early childhood education programs.

On Tuesday the Louisiana Department of Education announced nearly 400 publicly funded early childhood education programs have earned a spot on the state’s “Honor Roll” as a result of their performance in 2018-2019.

The announcement comes the day before the state will release annual early childhood performance profiles.

Summer Grove Elementary School, Mooringsport Elementary School, and University Elementary School earned an “excellent” rating from the state for their work with prekindergarten.

Stanley High School in DeSoto Parish was also named on the “Honor Roll” as an early childhood program receiving an “excellent” rating. Negreet High School in Sabine Parish also earned a spot on the “Honor Roll”.

Superintendent of Caddo Schools Dr. T. Lamar Goree said, “Providing the highest quality early childhood education opportunities and access has become a cornerstone to the work we do in Caddo Parish. Without that strong foundation, our students are not prepared for the rigor of today’s classrooms. If we are to be an equitable district, we must provide top-rated, student-specific supports that directly address the needs of the child and these rankings are a reflection of that work taking place in district classrooms.”

Superintendent of DeSoto Schools Clay Corley said, “We are excited about the growth and improvement we are seeing in our Early Childhood programs across the district. We are especially proud to celebrate the success at Stanley and the great work of their teachers and support team. We are thankful for a School Board and community that supports our efforts in providing a first-class Pre-K opportunity to every child in DeSoto Parish. We realize that through this commitment, our students will continue to reap the benefits for years to come.”

State Superintendent John White said, “Louisiana took a great step forward when it began publicly reporting the performance of early childhood centers alongside their counterparts in K-12 systems. The Honor Roll released today complements that effort by recognizing and rewarding the sites that achieved remarkable success this past year. We applaud these sites for providing families, particularly those who are economically disadvantaged, with access to high-quality care and for acting as models for excellence and growth.”

The “Honor Roll” recognizes early childhood programs, including early childhood centers, Head Start, and pre-kindergarten, in three categories:

Excellent: Sites on this list achieved a rating of “Excellent,” the highest possible rating, on the annual performance evaluation. The evaluation tool that informs the rating is used nationally and internationally, meaning the sites on this list are among the best in the world.

Birth to Three: Sites on this list provided high-quality instruction and care to the state’s youngest learners, children birth to age three. This is significant because Louisiana serves far fewer economically disadvantaged children birth to age three, and early childhood sites typically score lower in performance categories related to these age groups.

Top Gains: Sites on this list significantly improved their performance from one year to the next.

Overall, 363 sites made the Honor Roll for 2018-2019, up from 277 sites the previous year. Of that total, 113 were recognized in the “Excellence” category, 216 were recognized in the “Birth to Three” category, and 57 were recognized in the “Top Gains” category. Some sites are listed in more than one category of the Honor Roll.