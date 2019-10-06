Caddo early-voting numbers top last governor’s race, but not 2018 mayor’s race

Early voters stand in line outside Caddo Parish Registrar of voters’ office on the first morning of early voting for the Oct. 12, 2019 election.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish early voters in the 2019 gubernatorial election, which includes an undercard of state and parish races, surpassed those early voting in the 2015 gubernatorial election by almost 3,000 votes.

But it wasn’t unprecedented. Early voting in Caddo’s 2018 election that had the Shreveport mayoral race at the top of the card, followed by Shreveport City Council races, surpassed this year’s early voters by 1,500.

Across the river in Bossier Parish, 2019 early voters almost doubled their numbers from the 2015 election, going from 3,675 in 2015 to 7,065 this year

With the exception of Red River Parish, which tallied only 966 early voters, compared to 1,528 in the 2015 election, other parishes in north Louisiana also tallied some impressive early-voter numbers.

The 2019 early-voting numbers compared to those in 2015 are as follows:

Bienville Parish: 1,341 in 2019; 1,173 in 2015

Claiborne Parish: 2,295 in 2019; 1,604 in 2015.

DeSoto Parish: 3,134 in 2019; 2,241 in 2015.

Natchitoches Parish: 3,822 in 2019; 3,019 in 2015.

Webster Parish: 4,210 in 2019; 1,807 in 2015.

State-wide, Louisiana’s early voters tallied the second-highest total early voters in history with total of 374,190 votes, which was exceeded only by the 2016 presidential election’s 531,555 early voters.

